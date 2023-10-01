Tower Bridge Advisors Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

