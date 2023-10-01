Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 2,158 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.46. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,718,838. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

