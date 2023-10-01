Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 18,471 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 137,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

