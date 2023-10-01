Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 10,253 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

MDT stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

