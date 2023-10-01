Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 13,690 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.7 %

SPG stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.41 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

