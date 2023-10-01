Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 21,383 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,383 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.0 %

QCOM stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

