Traders Buy Large Volume of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 86% compared to the typical volume of 2,279 call options.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URNM opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.