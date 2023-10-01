Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 126,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,796 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

