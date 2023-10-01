Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

