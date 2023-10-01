Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 986,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,500,000. iShares MSCI Spain ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.89% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 520,946 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EWP stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $707.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

