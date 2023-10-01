Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012,594 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up 0.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,641,000 after buying an additional 4,099,796 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,411,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,176,000 after buying an additional 170,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

