Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $101,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 38,450.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

