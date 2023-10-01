Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $27.30 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 194,701.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,854 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,708,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,559 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,584 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHE opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.