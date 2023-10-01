Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $677,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648,403 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10,032.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWA opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $25.22.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

