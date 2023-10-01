Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

