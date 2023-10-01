Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,685,000. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up 4.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SPDR S&P China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

GXC stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $92.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading

