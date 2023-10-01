Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 896 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

