Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,166 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 128,973 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,719 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,428 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1,025.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 131,253 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 119,592 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.58 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.