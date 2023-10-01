Truist Financial Trims BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price to $85.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.