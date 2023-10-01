Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

TWST has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.43.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

