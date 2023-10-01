Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 38,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 73,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $33.06 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.