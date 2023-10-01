Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.39.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $510.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.60. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

