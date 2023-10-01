Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 630 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

