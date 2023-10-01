Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $203.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.80. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.