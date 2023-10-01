Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 128,761 shares.

Unique Fabricating Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unique Fabricating

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unique Fabricating stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Unique Fabricating as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Unique Fabricating

(Get Free Report)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.