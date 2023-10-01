Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,532 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.89% of Universal worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 958,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,670,000 after purchasing an additional 229,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of Universal stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $517.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $90,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

