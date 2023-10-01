Vacasa Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 3rd (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 3rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $0.46 on Friday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $204.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Insider Transactions at Vacasa

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 736,051 shares in the company, valued at $500,514.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,107,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,697 over the last three months. 46.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vacasa by 48.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

