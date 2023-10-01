Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Valneva Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Shares of VALN opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Valneva has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $804.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

