Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
Valneva Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Valneva
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
