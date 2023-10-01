Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday.
Valneva Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
