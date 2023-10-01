Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday.

Valneva Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

NASDAQ VALN opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. Valneva has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

