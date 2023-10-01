Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 134.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 46.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 44.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 0.1 %

ALLE opened at $104.20 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The business had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

