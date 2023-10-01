Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

