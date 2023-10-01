Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $173.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.96. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

