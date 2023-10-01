VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,142,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,423 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

