Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $155.38. 1,007,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,925. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

