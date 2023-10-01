Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Raised by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VDE traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.74. 522,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,344. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

