Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $43,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after buying an additional 163,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.23. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.