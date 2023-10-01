Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $53,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.