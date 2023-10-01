Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,935 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $40,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,064,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,956,390. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

