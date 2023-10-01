Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.10. 156,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.01 and its 200-day moving average is $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.