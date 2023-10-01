Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $195.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.10. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

