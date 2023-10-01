Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Raised by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,050,000 after purchasing an additional 179,430 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

