Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 4th Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

