Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. 2,750,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

