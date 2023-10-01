Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,357,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,720,000 after buying an additional 32,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,043. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

