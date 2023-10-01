Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lessened by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

