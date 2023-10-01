Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 9.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $74,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

