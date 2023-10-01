Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $159.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.21 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

