Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 156,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,693 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $392.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

