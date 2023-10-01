Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $347,821,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $392.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.49.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
