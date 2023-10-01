Velas Price Down 6.3% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $19.13 million and $707,322.25 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00035505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00026868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00011927 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,505,466,209 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,466,207 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

